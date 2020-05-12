Bradford, Robert Eugene III born in Wichita, Kansas on January 25, 1954. He was affectionately known as "Genie" growing years and later became known as "Rob". Retired Hollister Incorporated, Libertyville, Illinois where he was a Technical Specialist. Survived by mother Elnora M. Burton; son Petty Officer 3rd Class Marcus E. Bradford; brothers and sisters Judith (Matthew) Taylor, Sherry Howard, Joyce Coulter; friend Keith Adams, host of nieces and nephews; best friend Kent (Sherry) Fowler; friends Sareta Dobbs, Elaine Tzakise and Herbert (Diane) Earls. Family and friends Visitation Jackson Mortuary Chapel Wednesday, May 20, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Graveside Service White Chapel Cemetery Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM.



