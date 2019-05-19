Lawrie, Robert "Bob" Eugene age 62, passed away May 13, 2019 in Cape Coral, FL., born September 28, 1956 to Jessie and Wilma Faye Lawrie. Retired Maintenance Welder after 46 plus years in Aircraft Manufacturing. He loved hunting, fishing, playing poker and spending time with family. Bob also enjoyed traveling with Dianna and had visited many places. He was preceded in death by both parents and sister, Cheryl L. Lawrie. Bob is survived by wife, Dianna Sue (Ritchie) Lawrie; sons, Justin (Laina) Hamilton, Chris Lawrie, and Robert Lawrie Jr., daughter, Jessica Lawrie; brothers, David (Anna) Lawrie, Mike (Carol) Lawrie, Gerald (Yannis) Lawrie all of Wichita, and Kenny (Julie) of Rose Hill; sister Kelly (Ed) VanBurkleo of Derby; and grandchildren, Ethan, Cassidy, Caitlin, and Eli. Visitation will be held 6-8pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with Funeral service 10:00am, Thursday, May 23, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W. Highway 54, Wichita, Kansas 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019