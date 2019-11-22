Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene "Bob" Salsbury. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

JACKSON, MO-Salsbury, Robert Eugene "Bob" age 75, of Jackson, Missouri and formerly of Wichita, Kansas went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 18, 2019. He was born September 6, 1944 in Wichita, the son of Arthur and Ruth Ellen Weiss Salsbury. Bob married Susan Peters DesMarteau on September 2, 2000. Bob was a good father and grandfather who always took care of his children, teaching and guiding them through their lives. In addition to being a loving husband and father he enjoyed being outdoors playing golf, boating, and everything in between. His passion for cars was well known, he always had something in the garage being rebuilt or restored. Bob was gifted in many ways, but his greatest gift of all was his love and commitment to his family, friends and savior. Survivors include his wife, Susan and her sons, Jason and Jordon (Stephanie) DesMarteau; his former wife Marilyn and their children, Bruce (Jennifer) Salsbury, Melinda (Robie) Robinson, Marsha (Mike) Ziem, and Doug (Christine) Salsbury; seven grandchildren, Adam DesMarteau, Carson and Jenna Salsbury, Summer and Miles Robinson, and Taylor and Addison Ziem. Also surviving are a brother, Dudley "Gene" (Sally) Salsbury and a sister Reba Bennett. Bob joins his mother, father, and older brother Arthur in heaven. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Evangel Assembly of God Church, 11444 W. 21st N., Wichita, KS 67205. Memorial contributions may be made to the Evangel Assembly of God Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting

