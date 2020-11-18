Robert F. Westerfield
July 28, 1941 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert F. Westerfield, 79, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Leila Westerfield; parents, O.C. and Viola Westerfield; children, Robert "Bo" Westerfield, Jr. and Robin Wallace; 3 grandchildren; 1 brother and 1 sister. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Connie Westerfield; daughters, Belinda and Dawn Anne Westerfield; brother, Jerry (Carol) Westerfield; sister, Patricia (John) Letsinger; step-mom, Jean Westerfield; grandchildren, Donny (Courtney), Kristan, Tiffany, Mercedes, Walker (Emily), Madison (Noah), Tyler, Dakota and Bobby and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the Shriner's Hospital
