Robert F. Westerfield
1941 - 2020
Robert F. Westerfield
July 28, 1941 - November 15, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert F. Westerfield, 79, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. Visitation 6-8:00pm, Wednesday, Broadway Mortuary. Funeral Service 2:00pm, Thursday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Leila Westerfield; parents, O.C. and Viola Westerfield; children, Robert "Bo" Westerfield, Jr. and Robin Wallace; 3 grandchildren; 1 brother and 1 sister. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Connie Westerfield; daughters, Belinda and Dawn Anne Westerfield; brother, Jerry (Carol) Westerfield; sister, Patricia (John) Letsinger; step-mom, Jean Westerfield; grandchildren, Donny (Courtney), Kristan, Tiffany, Mercedes, Walker (Emily), Madison (Noah), Tyler, Dakota and Bobby and 12 great-grandchildren. Memorials to the Shriner's Hospital. Share condolences and view life tribute video at www.cozine.com. Services by Cozine Memorial Group - Broadway Mortuary.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
NOV
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
