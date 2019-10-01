Loehr, Robert Francis 94, Retired after 47 years as a Santa Fe Railroad Chief Clerk, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 1, 2019; Memorial Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Robert was a proud WWII Merchant Marine Serviceman. He loved golfing and was a devout Catholic, active in the Knights of Columbus and a regular donor to various Catholic charities. Preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ethel Loehr; wife, Catherine Loehr; daughters, Kathy Loehr, Amy Hawthorn; brothers, Art, Jack, Chuck, and Bill Loehr. Survived by his daughters, Peggy (Bradley) Clark of Wichita, Mary (Steve) Fowler of Rose Hill, Ann (Don) Patricia Loehr of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Tyler Francis (girlfriend, Amanda) Clark, Morgan Whitney Clark, Regina (Adam) Loehr; numerous relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Serenity Hospice Care, 9415 E. Harry St. #306, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 1, 2019