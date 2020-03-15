Leverich, Robert Gayle "Bob" 76, Retired Finance Director for BTI, Inc., died Thursday, March 12, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at East Heights United Methodist Church. Graveside Service will follow at 3:30 pm, at Fredonia City Cemetery, Fredonia, KS. Bob graduated in 1961 from Pittsburg High School and in 1966 from Pittsburg State University. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. Bob was previously a music teacher at schools in Minneola, Jetmore, and Bucklin, KS. He worked for over 30 years for Bucklin Tractor & Implement as a parts and finance manager. In his spare time, Robert enjoyed bowling and fishing. He was the past Master of Grandview Masonic Lodge #376, Bob was actively involved in the Lion's Clubs in Bucklin, KS and Andover, KS, a former member of St. Bernard Lodge in Dodge City, and a current Member of Pyramid Masonic Lodge in Wichita. Preceded in death by his father, Robert Leverich; mother, Lillian Starr. Survived by his wife, Bobbie Kay Leverich; daughter, Jennifer (Keith) Baker of Ashland, KS; son, Mike (Brenda) Leverich of Wellington; 13 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with: East Heights United Methodist Church Music Department, 4407 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67218. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2020