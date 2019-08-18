Robert George "Beau" "Bob" Fullerton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert George "Beau" "Bob" Fullerton.
Service Information
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS
67206-1924
(316)-682-4553
Notice
Send Flowers

Fullerton, Robert George "Bob" "Beau" 65, loving husband and son, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 10:30 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, 1219 N. Main St., Hutchinson, KS 67501. Preceded in death by his father, Franklin Fullerton. Survived by his wife, Lisa Fullerton; mother, Ada Marie Castle; brothers, Gary (Nancy) Fullerton of Maize, KS, Daniel (Susan) Castle; sister, Patricia (Joe) Roseberry, both of Hutchinson, KS; sister-in-law, Lena Soetjoadi of Belle Vernon, PA; niece-in-law, Irenea Soetjoadi of Lincoln, NE. A memorial has been established with: Reno County Veteran's Memorial, c/o Erwin Leeper, 2 S. Main St., South Hutchinson, KS 67505. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.