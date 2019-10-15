HAYSVILLE, KS- Grassmeyer, Robert 94, WWII decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy Air Corps, passed away October 13, 2019. Robert was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 7253 of Derby, KS. He also became a master Mason in 1973 at the Haysville Masonic Lodge AF and AM Number # 112. In addition, received his 32nd Degree in 1973 at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry S.J. USA Wichita, KS. Robert was a Noble at the Midian Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Wichita, KS, and a member of the Sumner County Shrine Club. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Robert is survived by his daughters, Terry Wilborn, Karen (John) Joe, all of Haysville, KS, and Sandra (Louis) Eilerts, of Garden Plain, KS; son, Gary (Joyce) Grassmeyer of Goddard, KS; brother, Doyle Grassmeyer, of Schertz, TX; 6 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to , 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019