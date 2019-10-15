Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Grassmeyer. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HAYSVILLE, KS- Grassmeyer, Robert 94, WWII decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy Air Corps, passed away October 13, 2019. Robert was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 7253 of Derby, KS. He also became a master Mason in 1973 at the Haysville Masonic Lodge AF and AM Number # 112. In addition, received his 32nd Degree in 1973 at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry S.J. USA Wichita, KS. Robert was a Noble at the Midian Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Wichita, KS, and a member of the Sumner County Shrine Club. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Robert is survived by his daughters, Terry Wilborn, Karen (John) Joe, all of Haysville, KS, and Sandra (Louis) Eilerts, of Garden Plain, KS; son, Gary (Joyce) Grassmeyer of Goddard, KS; brother, Doyle Grassmeyer, of Schertz, TX; 6 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to , 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110.



HAYSVILLE, KS- Grassmeyer, Robert 94, WWII decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy Air Corps, passed away October 13, 2019. Robert was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 7253 of Derby, KS. He also became a master Mason in 1973 at the Haysville Masonic Lodge AF and AM Number # 112. In addition, received his 32nd Degree in 1973 at the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry S.J. USA Wichita, KS. Robert was a Noble at the Midian Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. of Wichita, KS, and a member of the Sumner County Shrine Club. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Robert is survived by his daughters, Terry Wilborn, Karen (John) Joe, all of Haysville, KS, and Sandra (Louis) Eilerts, of Garden Plain, KS; son, Gary (Joyce) Grassmeyer of Goddard, KS; brother, Doyle Grassmeyer, of Schertz, TX; 6 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Graveside services are 1 p.m. Wed, Oct 16, 2019 at Resthaven Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to , 4400 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.