Johnson, Robert Griffith "Griff" 43, beloved son, brother, nephew, and cousin, passed away unexpectedly Tues., July 23, 2019. Visitation 5 - 7 p.m. Fri., July 26, 2019 and service 11 a.m. Sat., July 27, 2019, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Augusta. Griff was born in Wichita, KS on March 26, 1976, to Judy (Raitt) and Robert Michael Johnson. He graduated from Rose Hill High School. Griff enjoyed music and the outdoors, and he had a passion for collecting and selling comic books, photography, fishing, hunting, and spending time with friends. Griff was a kind soul who loved God, family, friends, and animals. He is survived by: his parents; brother, Matthew Raitt Johnson; aunts and uncles, James Raitt, Jill Oldfield, Jeanne Raitt (Randy Pulec), Kay Highfill (Kim), Bill Johnson (Jenny); numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Jeanette Power. Memorials to The Breakthrough Club, P.O. Box 670, Wichita, KS 67201.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 26, 2019