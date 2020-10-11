Robert Grosch
November 26, 1963 - October 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born to Billy and Sylvia (Klauman) Grosch on November 26, 1963 in Newton, KS. Robert was a HVAC technician for TRANE in Wichita for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife, DeeAnn (Ledesma) Grosch; children, Brandon Scott Grosch, Tyler Austin Grosch; siblings, Billie Jo (David) Dore, Darrell (Robin) Grosch and Danny (Cindy) McDowell. Funeral services will be held on Mon., October 12, 2 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, with burial to follow at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Newton, KS. To share an online condolence, please visit www.cochranmortuary.com
.