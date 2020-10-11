1/1
1963 - 2020
Robert Grosch
November 26, 1963 - October 4, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born to Billy and Sylvia (Klauman) Grosch on November 26, 1963 in Newton, KS. Robert was a HVAC technician for TRANE in Wichita for 28 years. He was preceded in death by his parents. Robert is survived by his wife, DeeAnn (Ledesma) Grosch; children, Brandon Scott Grosch, Tyler Austin Grosch; siblings, Billie Jo (David) Dore, Darrell (Robin) Grosch and Danny (Cindy) McDowell. Funeral services will be held on Mon., October 12, 2 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, with burial to follow at Restlawn Gardens of Memory in Newton, KS. To share an online condolence, please visit www.cochranmortuary.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
October 9, 2020
We had the good fortune of meeting Robert when he would come after hours and work on our Air Conditioner. He was such a nice man. Our hearts go out to your family. God Bless You
Dick and Darlene Paul
Friend
October 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
You are in our prayers,
Liz Meier and family
Liz Meier
Friend
October 8, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sean McKibban
October 8, 2020
Dear grosch family, We were saddened to learn of roberts death. Please know how sorry we are for your loss. Warmly, David and Darci Wolf- MN.
October 7, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss! I love you and wish I could give you all a hug!
Kelsey Patterson
October 7, 2020
We love you brother.
I still share that silly joke. I’m on the seafood diet. I see food and I eat it.
I can’t even imagine yet how much we’re going to miss you. We’ll see you when we get there.
Debbie Francis
Family
October 7, 2020
Always enjoyed talking to Robert, when he worked at our house or at the Thanksgiving dinners. I was very thrilled when he let me drive his new Shelby.
Dennis & Vickie Patterson
Friend
