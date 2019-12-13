Robert H. Anderson

Anderson, Robert H. 87, retired Beechcraft employee, passed away December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Gwen. Bob is survived by son, Steve (Michelle); daughter, Carolyn; son, David (Kara); step-daughter, Cindy Renard; and numerous grandchildren. Visitation will be held 1 pm, Saturday, December 14th with funeral service immediately following at 2 pm at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel, 3424 E 21st, Wichita, KS 67208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Serenity Care Hospice, 1626 E. Elm, Harrisonville, MO 64701. www.oldmissionmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019
