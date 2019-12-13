Anderson, Robert H. 87, retired Beechcraft employee, passed away December 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 18 years, Gwen. Bob is survived by son, Steve (Michelle); daughter, Carolyn; son, David (Kara); step-daughter, Cindy Renard; and numerous grandchildren. Visitation will be held 1 pm, Saturday, December 14th with funeral service immediately following at 2 pm at Old Mission Mortuary Chapel, 3424 E 21st, Wichita, KS 67208. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Serenity Care Hospice, 1626 E. Elm, Harrisonville, MO 64701. www.oldmissionmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019