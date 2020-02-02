Robert H. Brown

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Brown.
Notice
Send Flowers

Brown, Robert H. 84, Retired Data Processor Director, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Wanda Brown; brother, Gerald Brown. Survived by his wife, Ann Brown; sons, David Brown of Ellwood, PA, Darrell Brown of Wichita; daughters, Diane (Ahmir) Brown-Hampton of Chicago, IL, JoAnn (Damon) Cauthon of Goddard, KS, Jane (Pedro) Brown of Madison, WI; brother, Carl Brown of Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Chloe Brown, Colton Brown, Melina Rahman, Rohnen Hampton, Kennedy Brown. Memorials have been established with: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS, 67212; Wichita Youth Symphony, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas, Ste. 207, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.