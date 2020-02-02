Brown, Robert H. 84, Retired Data Processor Director, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Monday, February 3, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, February 4, 2020, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Wanda Brown; brother, Gerald Brown. Survived by his wife, Ann Brown; sons, David Brown of Ellwood, PA, Darrell Brown of Wichita; daughters, Diane (Ahmir) Brown-Hampton of Chicago, IL, JoAnn (Damon) Cauthon of Goddard, KS, Jane (Pedro) Brown of Madison, WI; brother, Carl Brown of Richardson, TX; grandchildren, Chloe Brown, Colton Brown, Melina Rahman, Rohnen Hampton, Kennedy Brown. Memorials have been established with: St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 861 N. Socora, Wichita, KS, 67212; Wichita Youth Symphony, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas, Ste. 207, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - West Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020