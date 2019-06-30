Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Ralstin. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Ralstin, Robert H. 90, passed away at his Larksfield home June 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Laura Ralstin. He is survived by his children, Charley Ralstin, Carolyn Fattore, Steve Mandle, Shannon Kettner, and Kim Mandle. His grandchildren include Joel Sutherland, Meredith Mandle, Sean, Ryan and Cory Ozbun. There are also 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Bob was the youngest of 3 children and grew up on a farm in west Wichita. His father was an early Wichita dentist. A North High graduate, he attended Wichita University and earned a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. He later earned a Master's Degree in Logopedics. A veteran who served his country in Korea from 1946 1948 as a member of the Army's Special Services, Bob had a radio show, wrote songs and entertained the troops as an accomplished pianist. Bob's professional career began at the Institute of Logopedics (now Heartspring), where working under the tutelage of the institute's founder, Dr. Martin F. Palmer, he incorporated music with his patients' therapy. Later Bob became an integral part of the Wichita School System and excelled in private practice. Bob and his second wife, Letitia (Tish) Mandle Ralstin who preceded him in death, lived in the College Hill area until retirement and their move to Larksfield Place. His hospitality and passion for art and music left a wonderful mark on all who knew him. Services are scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Larksfield Place Auditorium, 7373 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226.

