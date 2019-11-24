CHENEY-Twietmeyer, Robert H. age 91, died November 21, 2019. During his lifetime, he was a proud farmer who enjoyed farming and also spent a number of years as a tool builder in Wichita, KS. He loved his family immensely. Robert was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was an avid sports fan who attended numerous local Cheney High School sporting events as well as following his favorite college and professional teams. He never met a stranger and was a very kind and caring individual. Robert was born July 26, 1928, to Fred and Minnie Twietmeyer. He married Phyllis Oliver on April 14, 1948 and they were married for 32 years. Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers-Charles (infant), Fred Jr. and Jim; grandson Scott Stoehr. He is survived by daughters-Karen (Dan) Stoehr, Linda (Michael) Londagin and Charlene (Rocky) Gregory; son Ron Twietmeyer; grandchildren-Curry (Shauna) Black, Shawn Stoehr, Stephanie (Kevin) O'Brien, Jesse (Amy) Black, Jason (Angie) Gregory, and Jared (April) Gregory; great-grandchildren-Trevor Lies, Kaleigh Black, Conner Lies, Makenzie Black, Braden Black, Korri Lies, Jordan Stoehr, Keaton Black, Jack Gregory, Tre Black, Jacob Stoehr, Raegen Black, Graham Gregory, Ella Gregory, Emmet Gregory and Wyatt Gregory; sister Carol (Pete) Shepherd, brother Tom (Judy) Twietmeyer and sisters-in-law Sharon Perry and Norma Fearey. Memorials may be made to St. Pauls's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS or Cheney Golden Age Home. Visitation with family from 4-6 P.M. on Sunday, November 24 at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS. Funeral service to be held Monday, November 25, 10:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 24, 2019