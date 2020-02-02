Robert "Larry" Hammer

Service Information
Arkansas City - Arkansas City
906 W Kansas
Arkansas City, KS
67005
(620)-442-0220
ARKANSAS CITY-Hammer, Robert "Larry" 76, of Arkansas City, KS, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on February 5, 2020 at Shelley Family Funeral Home of Arkansas City. Burial will follow at Parker Cemetery. A visitation will be on Tuesday from 9 a.m.. to 8 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 6 to 8 p.m. that evening at the funeral home. Online condolences sent to www.shelleyfamilyfh.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020
