Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Harold Schreiner Sr.. View Sign

Schreiner, Robert Harold Sr. The Reverend Robert Harold Schreiner, Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 at the age of 70. A memorial service and burial will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Wichita, KS on March 18th at 1pm. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, sister, daughter, son, three stepsons, ten grandchildren, and many other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and/or the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial.



Schreiner, Robert Harold Sr. The Reverend Robert Harold Schreiner, Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 at the age of 70. A memorial service and burial will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Wichita, KS on March 18th at 1pm. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, sister, daughter, son, three stepsons, ten grandchildren, and many other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and/or the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close