Schreiner, Robert Harold Sr. The Reverend Robert Harold Schreiner, Sr. went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019 at the age of 70. A memorial service and burial will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Wichita, KS on March 18th at 1pm. Visitation: One hour prior to service. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather. He is survived by his wife, sister, daughter, son, three stepsons, ten grandchildren, and many other family members. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and/or the National Law Enforcement Officer's Memorial.
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 17, 2019