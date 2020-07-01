Hesser, Robert "Bob" 84, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Visitation: Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 214 S. Derby Ave, Derby. Burial to follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marean Hesser; and grandson, Matt Webb. Robert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hesser; three daughters, Terri Webb (Scott), Judy Rodman (Brent), and Jody Heincker (Monte); 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two siblings, Cherrie Davis (Corky) and John Hesser (Judy). Memorials have been established with Alzheimer's Association, 1820 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214 or Heartland Hospice, 2872 N Ridge Rd #122, Wichita, KS 67205.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 1, 2020.