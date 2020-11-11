1/1
Robert House
1952 - 2020
Robert House
October 27, 1952 - November 7, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 68 passed away on November 7, 2020. He was born October 27, 1952 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a retired Senior Material Manager and was a member of the Board of Directors of International Institute of Ammonia Refrigeration, Refrigerator Engineers and Technicians and The Knights of Columbus. He is preceded by his parents Gerald and Delores and daughter Kelly Ann (David) Rocheleau. He is survived by his wife Merrilee House, son Zackery (Jackie) House, daughter Kem (Jeremy) Moore, sister Donna (Loren) Debur, brother Tom (Sandy) House, brother Brian House, brother Brett (Janette) House, grandchildren Bethany House, Paige House, Taylor House, Rylee Rocheleau and Sydnei (Devin) Burke. Visitation will be held from 5-7pm Thursday, November 12 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS 67209. Private family services will be held. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page. Memorials can be made to Kelly's Angel Memorial Fund at PO Box 75009, Wichita, Kansas, 67275-0009.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 11, 2020.
November 10, 2020
I didn’t know Robert but I had the pleasure of knowing his Daughter Kelly and how she felt about my brother, so Robert taught her the value of life long or short, we all need to love each other no matter what.
Jeff
Family
November 10, 2020
Bob was my oldest Nephew and we had some Great times Together.
Love You Uncle Bill Weilert

william j weilert
Family
November 10, 2020

Cliff Trauernicht
Friend
