Robert (Bob) Van HussJanuary 2, 1929 - September 9, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.Bob was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 2, 1929, to Fred and Beulah (Phillips) Van Huss.He served his country in the U.S. Army and had a life-long career in the pharmaceutical industry. Bob had a deep love for his hometown of Beaumont, Kansas and spent much of his time visiting his home located on Main Street in Beaumont.Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, son Billy and brother James Van Huss.Survivors include daughters Diane (Andy) Fletcher of Wichita, Robin (ArtDavis) Van Huss of Wichita, Annie Van Huss of Wichita and Laurie (Adam Workman) Van Huss of Twyford, England. Bob loved his six grandchildren Abigail Fletcher, Alex Fletcher, Hannah Davis, Will Davis, Charlie Workman and Olivia Workman.Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 30 10:30 a.m. at Beaumont Cemetery, in Beaumont, Kansas.In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the Beaumont Depot Community Center. Contributions may be made to Beaumont Community Association, 11724 SE Beaumont Road, Box 119, Beaumont, KS 67012.