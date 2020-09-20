1/1
Robert (Bob) Huss
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Van Huss
January 2, 1929 - September 9, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Bob was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 2, 1929, to Fred and Beulah (Phillips) Van Huss.
He served his country in the U.S. Army and had a life-long career in the pharmaceutical industry. Bob had a deep love for his hometown of Beaumont, Kansas and spent much of his time visiting his home located on Main Street in Beaumont.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary, son Billy and brother James Van Huss.
Survivors include daughters Diane (Andy) Fletcher of Wichita, Robin (Art
Davis) Van Huss of Wichita, Annie Van Huss of Wichita and Laurie (Adam Workman) Van Huss of Twyford, England. Bob loved his six grandchildren Abigail Fletcher, Alex Fletcher, Hannah Davis, Will Davis, Charlie Workman and Olivia Workman.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 30 10:30 a.m. at Beaumont Cemetery, in Beaumont, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the Beaumont Depot Community Center. Contributions may be made to Beaumont Community Association, 11724 SE Beaumont Road, Box 119, Beaumont, KS 67012.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Beaumont Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Rest Robert, until you hear at dawn,
the low, clear reveille of God.

Thank you for your service to this nation. U.S. Army.
Harry Simpson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved