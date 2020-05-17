Robert J. "Andy" Andrews Sr.
Andrews, Robert J. "Andy" Sr. 83, dedicated husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was born May 18, 1936 to Corwin and Crystal (Williams) Andrews in Wichita, KS. Robert previously worked for Fleming Foods and was also sometimes a truck driver hauling grain. He retired from Boeing and was very proud of his work on Air Force One. He loved cars, racing, and especially his Mustang. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Venita; and step-son, Danny Hughes. Robert is survived by his children, Bobby (Audra) Andrews, Cindy (Tolly) Vaughn, Randy (Esther) Andrews, and Lori (Phil) Cromwell; step-children, Ed (Donna) Hughes and Craig Hughes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews. Visitation: Monday, May 18, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary 115 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213. A private family service will take place with interment to follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Goddard, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
