Clark, Robert J. 75, was taken home by angels, Sunday July 28, 2019. Celebration of Life, 4:00pm, Wednesday, July 31, 2019, First MB Church Event Room, 8000 W. 21st. Robert was born in Wichita, KS to Iona and Berkley Clark on July 7, 1944 growing up in Augusta, KS. He was employed at Cessna, Beech and for several decades at Boeing in Engineering. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marlys Clark McGuire. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Shirley; son, Shannon (Sherry) Clark; daughter, Kendra (Wes) Steele; grandchildren, Destiny Ball Van Ness, Sidney Steele (Zac) Warwick, Mackenzie Steele, Jesse (Samantha) Steele, Brianna, Bailey and Dalton Clark; 4 great-grandchildren, Llayton Van Ness, Brinlee Van Ness, Layla Atterbury and Kash Steele; nephews Darren McGuire, Jason Fry, Travis Fry and nieces Meleigh McGuire, Erika McGuire and several great-nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 30, 2019