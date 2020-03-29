Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. "Bob" O'Bleness. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

O'Bleness, Robert J. "Bob" 87 years old, passed away on March 21, 2020 at Regent Park Assisted Living, with Kathy and Mary at his side. He passed away on the day between his son's passing (March 20, 2010) and his father's passing (March 22, 1986). He was in the care of Serenity Hospice. Bob was born on June 2, 1932, to Ira and Myrtle (Hagar) O'Bleness in Larned, KS. He was the second of six children. He was raised in Kinsley, KS until WWII and his father moved to Wichita to help with the war effort working at Boeing Aircraft Company. Bob graduated from East High School in 1951, where he met his sweetheart, Ann Sharp, was on the gymnastics team and played guard on the football team. Bob worked the soda fountain at Dockum Drug store and witnessed the awful segregation of the late 1940s-early 1950s; steel fabricator at Cardwell Manufacturing Co.; Boeing with his Dad in production and Tool & Die; R&D at Beech; Equipment Engineer at Boeing, retiring in 1997. Bob was instrumental in designing the C-frame riveting machines for the 737 airplane fuselages, spending many years living and working in Germany at Bröetje-Automation getting these machines built, which are still in use today. Bob was in the U.S. Naval Reserves from ages 18 to 30, Honorably Discharged. He was a member of the Bestor G. Brown Lodge #433 of the Kansas Freemasons, in good standing. Bob and Ann married in 1953 and had four children. Bob co-owned a small airplane with his best friend from high school but had to sell his share after the children started arriving. Before, during and after retirement, Bob could be found tinkering in his workshop on wood and metal projects. After retirement, Bob and Ann loved to travel around the world, sail their sailboats at Cheney Lake, spend time with the grandchildren and work in their gardens. Preceding Bob in death: his wife of 62 years, Ann, in 2016; son, Robert Allen "Bobby", in 2010; his parents; siblings JoEllen Vierthaler, Louise Jensen, Don O'Bleness and Kay Hartsock. Survivors: daughters: Kim Morey (Dennis) of Germantown, Maryland, Kathleen Ann Jenkins (Danny) of Wichita, KS and Mary Beth Burger (Larry) of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren: Kristina Williams (L.D.), Tiffany Burger, Sarah Morey, Rebecca Nitz (Jason), Anna Argueta (Kevin) and Stuart Jenkins; great-grandchildren: Leo and Kellyn Williams, Ángel Argueta and "Baby Girl" Argueta due any time; sister: Lynne Philbin, Wichita, KS. Also, many nieces, nephews, friends and everyone at Regent Park Assisted Living who became family in the short 8 months Dad was there. A special thank you to Serenity Hospice, especially Khristy, who took loving care of Dad during his last 11 days. Memorial service at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East will take place within a few months when things get back to a semblance of normal. Memorial to: O'Bleness Family Scholarship/Fellowship #611225, WSU Foundation, 1845 Fairmount Street, Wichita, KS 67260. This scholarship was formed after Bobby died to help health care workers with their degrees. Downing & Lahey Mortuary East. Share tributes online at

