Bos, Robert James Jr. of Wichita, KS passed away June, 29 2020 from complications with heart disease at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by: his mother Zeta Elvira (Carrier) Bos, father Robert James Bos, Sr., brother Samuel Scarf Bos, and father-in-law, C. Wayne Hackett. Robert is survived by his wife, Wendy (Hackett) Bos; daughter, Tandy Lynn Bos (Larry L.) Munson Jr.; son, Robert James Bos III (Tina K. Boddicker); step-son, Jamie W. (Amy) Kee; step-son, Jon D. (Lynn) Kee; step-daughter, Jennie L Kee (David) Hovis; step-daughter, Jeanne M. Kee (Adam) Moore; sister, Gail Robinson; sister, Zeta Rebecca (Elvis); brother Carl (Michelle Wolff) Bos; mother-in-law Dolores J. Hackett; former spouse and mother of his two children, Judy Naurene Dankert of Calhan, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved family member pets, Poncho and Molly. Memorial service: 11:00 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church at 8552 S Broadway Ave, Haysville. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.