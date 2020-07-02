1/
Robert James Bos Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bos, Robert James Jr. of Wichita, KS passed away June, 29 2020 from complications with heart disease at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by: his mother Zeta Elvira (Carrier) Bos, father Robert James Bos, Sr., brother Samuel Scarf Bos, and father-in-law, C. Wayne Hackett. Robert is survived by his wife, Wendy (Hackett) Bos; daughter, Tandy Lynn Bos (Larry L.) Munson Jr.; son, Robert James Bos III (Tina K. Boddicker); step-son, Jamie W. (Amy) Kee; step-son, Jon D. (Lynn) Kee; step-daughter, Jennie L Kee (David) Hovis; step-daughter, Jeanne M. Kee (Adam) Moore; sister, Gail Robinson; sister, Zeta Rebecca (Elvis); brother Carl (Michelle Wolff) Bos; mother-in-law Dolores J. Hackett; former spouse and mother of his two children, Judy Naurene Dankert of Calhan, CO; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and his beloved family member pets, Poncho and Molly. Memorial service: 11:00 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Prairie Trail Cowboy Church at 8552 S Broadway Ave, Haysville. A memorial has been established with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved