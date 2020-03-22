Mitchell, Robert James "Jim" 89, passed away March 13, 2020. Born September 16, 1930 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to parents Waldemar Mitchell and Margaret Oatley. Jim lived a rich life in Michigan, Maine and eventually settled in Wichita, Kansas where he resided for more than 40 years. He graduated from Michigan State University, and had many careers including V.P. of Human Resources at Wesley Medical Center. He was an ordained priest with the Episcopal Church. Jim was preceded in death by wife, Judy, and brother, Tom. He is survived by his children and step-children, Cindy Huber and husband, Mary Rush and husband, Richard Mitchell and husband, Mark Mitchell and wife, Brian Mitchell and wife, Andrew Mitchell, Eddie Parish, Julie Mitchell, Jill Dalrymple, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Wichita and throughout the world. Services pending. Please visit www.dlwichita.com for updates.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020