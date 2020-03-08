Brenner, Robert John March 14, 1948-February 26, 2020. Born in Great Bend, KS to Dr. William Rush Brenner and Mary Josephine Brenner, Bob (Red) grew up in Larned, KS, attended college in Denver and settled in Wichita. Bob was an avid learner of life and spirituality. He was an accomplished artist, millwright, and washboard musician. Bob found great joy in exploring high backcountry in Yellowstone, Colorado and Oregon, and in participating in area musical soirees. The YMCA became his second home. Bob will be remembered for his bright red hair, genuine character, quick wit, wisdom and rhubarb pie. Bob is survived by his son Aaron J. Brenner. His wife, Connie Jaeger predeceased him. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or West Wichita YMCA.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020