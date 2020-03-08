Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert John Brenner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Brenner, Robert John March 14, 1948-February 26, 2020. Born in Great Bend, KS to Dr. William Rush Brenner and Mary Josephine Brenner, Bob (Red) grew up in Larned, KS, attended college in Denver and settled in Wichita. Bob was an avid learner of life and spirituality. He was an accomplished artist, millwright, and washboard musician. Bob found great joy in exploring high backcountry in Yellowstone, Colorado and Oregon, and in participating in area musical soirees. The YMCA became his second home. Bob will be remembered for his bright red hair, genuine character, quick wit, wisdom and rhubarb pie. Bob is survived by his son Aaron J. Brenner. His wife, Connie Jaeger predeceased him. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or West Wichita YMCA.

Brenner, Robert John March 14, 1948-February 26, 2020. Born in Great Bend, KS to Dr. William Rush Brenner and Mary Josephine Brenner, Bob (Red) grew up in Larned, KS, attended college in Denver and settled in Wichita. Bob was an avid learner of life and spirituality. He was an accomplished artist, millwright, and washboard musician. Bob found great joy in exploring high backcountry in Yellowstone, Colorado and Oregon, and in participating in area musical soirees. The YMCA became his second home. Bob will be remembered for his bright red hair, genuine character, quick wit, wisdom and rhubarb pie. Bob is survived by his son Aaron J. Brenner. His wife, Connie Jaeger predeceased him. No memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or West Wichita YMCA. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.