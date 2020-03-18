Smith, Robert John "Bob" Age 87, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. Bob was born February 13, 1933 in Halstead, Kansas. Bob enjoyed fishing, farming, square dancing, golf, and crochet. Bob was a painter, and later a buyer, at Boeing for over 40 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mildred Smith; wife of 32 years, Hattie Toews Smith; sister, Aletha Gay Dugan; brother-in-law, Melvin Dugan; and sister-in-law, Norma Kaufman Smith. Bob is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janet Clark; daughter, Jane Smith (J.R.) Taylor; brothers, Max Smith and Fred (Glenda) Smith; grandchildren, Josh (Stacy) Ikehorn; Tiffany (Ty) Tacner, and Josh Taylor and Jodi Tosh; and 8 great-grandchildren. Private family services are scheduled at this time, with a celebration of life service to be scheduled at a later date, due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 18, 2020