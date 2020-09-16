Robert John Smith
February 13, 1933 - March 16, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Robert "Bob" John Smith, age 87, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Monday March 16, 2020. Bob was born February 13, 1933 in Halstead, Kansas. Bob enjoyed fishing, farming, square dancing, golf, and crochet. Bob was a painter, and later a buyer, at Boeing for over 40 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mildred Smith; wife of 32 years, Hattie Toews Smith; sister, Aletha Gay Dugan; brother-in-law, Melvin Dugan; and sister-in-law, Norma Kaufman Smith. Bob is survived by his wife of 16 years, Janet Clark; daughter, Jane (J.R.) Taylor; brothers, Max Smith and Fred (Glenda) Smith; grandchildren, Josh (Stacy) Ikehorn; Tiffany (Ty) Tacner, and Josh Taylor and Jodi Tosh; and 8 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held 1pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Pathway Church Westlink, 2001 N. Maize Rd. Wichita, KS 67212. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/