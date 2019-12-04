Johnson, Robert Longtime advocate for the Wichita homeless community, Robert "Breakfast Bob" Johnson Jr., 58, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Bob fought a courageous battle against pancreatic cancer and while he did not overcome the disease, he gave us all lessons in courage and grace under duress. Bob was born December 27, 1960 in Seattle, WA to Robert Johnson Sr. and Goldie Wheeler, who predeceased him. Bob is survived by his wife, Kimberly Sims Johnson; daughter, Amber Dutton and sister, Glenda Lassman. He is mourned by his coworkers at the American Red Cross, friends and members of the homeless community, who Bob served for over thirty years. His dream was to establish a homeless village which would assist people to move forward and achieve their life's goals. Rosary service will be held Thursday, December 5th, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Bob's Funeral Service will be Friday, December 6 at 10:00 am, both will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 139 S. Millwood, Wichita, KS. Memorials may be sent to Let's Rock and Roll and Change the World Inc., 254 N. Exposition, Wichita, KS 67203.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019