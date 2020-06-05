ARKANSAS CITY-Anstine, Robert Joseph "Bob" 90, of Arkansas City, KS passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Presbyterian Manor Health Care Unit. A private family Rosary will be recited with the Mass of Christian Burial following. The family would like to invite friends to the committal service where Military Honors will be rendered at the grave at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Hope Cemetery in Arkansas City.



