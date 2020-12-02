Robert Joseph "Bob" Loomis
November 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - 91, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. Visitation, 4:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 3, at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Graveside Service, 11:30 a.m., Friday, December 4, at Resthaven Cemetery. Bob was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a retired school psychologist for the Sedgwick County Educational Cooperative. Bob previously served as a Methodist minister in many communities in Western Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma. He was a member of the Hays Masonic Lodge #195, Eastern Star, Scottish Rite and Midian Shrine. Preceded in death by wives, Sally and Phyllis Loomis; parents, Francis and Veda Loomis; grandson, Tyler Loomis; 2 sisters and 1 brother. Survivors: son, Monty Loomis of Wichita; daughters, Terri (Wayne) Wells of Wichita and Mary (Sherfy) Kemper of Topeka; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Midian Shrine Plane of Mercy, 130 N. Topeka, Wichita, KS 67203. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com