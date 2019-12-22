Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert K. Ecklund. View Sign Service Information Coleman Funeral Home 6815 Parkview Boulevard Olive Branch , MS 38654 (662)-893-3900 Send Flowers Notice

OLIVE BRANCH, MS-Ecklund, Robert K. Robert Keith Ecklund, 43, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away December 15, 2019. Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Coleman Funeral Home in Olive Branch. A funeral service will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., also at Coleman Funeral Home. We will reconvene at 1:00 p.m., for a graveside committal service at Greenwood Cemetery (158 Cromwell St., West Point, MS 39773). Rev. Stephen Sparks and Pastor Darian Duckworth will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements. Keith Ecklund was born on April 14, 1976, in Camp Lejeune, NC. He grew up in Manhattan, KS, where he made some forever friends. Keith married his high school sweetheart, Hilary Brooke Baugh, in 2001. He worked as a pilot seeding clouds in Western Kansas after graduating from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Studies. He also was a flight instructor for a brief time at Kansas State University, in Salina, KS, before accepting a piloting position in the state of Washington. Keith loved flying and was working for Delta Airlines at the time of his death. Keith had a very adventurous soul. He was an avid outdoorsman, and he also enjoyed different music and singing. He and his wife met while both involved in their high school choir, along with many of their friends. In college, Keith was a member of the choir and the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. He was one of Kansas State University's biggest fans, especially when it came to football. Keith was also a member of the Airline Pilot Association. Keith Ecklund leaves behind his wife of 18 years, Hilary Ecklund of Olive Branch; his daughter, Carly Anne Ecklund of Olive Branch; one sister, Amelia (Myron) Hannigan of Lawrence, KS; and his parents, Mary Carr Ecklund and Robert David Ecklund of West Point, MS; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jennifer and Bruce Baugh, of Derby, KS; two sisters-in-law, Heather Jani of Derby, and Sydney Kaus of Andover, KS; one niece, Lauren Jani of Cooperberg, PA; three nephews, Gage Kaus, Reid Kaus, and Chase Kaus, all of Andover; three aunts, Elizabeth McGlohn of West Point, Sue Mietzner of Pittsburgh, PA, and Joan Ecklund of Old Saybrook, CT, along with their families; and two uncles, Steve Ecklund of Port Orange, FL, and Robert McGlohn of Greenville, SC, and their families. He is also survived by many McGlohn, Mietzner, and Ecklund cousins whom he enjoyed visiting over the years. Keith Ecklund was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Olgart Ecklund; and his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles McGlohn. In lieu of traditional gifts, memorials can be made in honor of Robert Keith Ecklund to the donor's choice of his daughter's college education fund, (c/o Hilary Ecklund; 8697 Turkey Creek Dr., Olive Branch, MS 38654) or the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (

