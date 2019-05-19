DERBY-Thom, Robert K. 84, passed from this life to the next Sunday, May 12, 2019. He spent his last moments here displaying the true essence of his character by caring for his wife of nearly 55 years, Sharon Kiel Thom. Robert was born in Nashville, KS to Otto H. Thom and Ruth Monrad Thom in 1934. Bob attended K-State University, studying chemistry and beginning a full career as a research chemist at Vulcan Materials. After retirement, Bob pursued activity in areas of passion. Robert K. Thom is survived by his wife Sharon K. Thom; children Erica (Deje) Glassburn, Kristin Thom, and Brian (Megan) Thom; and grandchildren Justin, Samuel, Jacob, Julia, Eloise, and Eila. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church of Wichita Missions Department. A memorial service will be held May 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 330 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS. Full obituary at www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019