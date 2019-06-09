Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Knudson. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Send Flowers Notice

Knudson, Robert "Bob" 69, of Wichita, Kansas was born to Iver Arnold Knudson and Vera (Phillips) Knudson on October 16, 1949 in Kelly Kansas, and passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in Marquette, Kansas. Bob spent his childhood in Seneca and Washington, Kansas, graduating from Saints Peter and Paul High School, Seneca, Kansas in 1968. During high school, he was involved in various sports and activities, including the Boy Scouts of America, earning his Eagle Scout in 1965. Following his high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served a tour during the Vietnam War as an Air Traffic Controller. Bob owned and operated House of Shoes in Belleville, Kansas for 32 years, and later retired after serving seven years as City Manager for the City of Belleville. During his time as City Manager, Bob served on the board of directors for the Nebraska Public Power District, was Chairman of the Nebraska Public Gas Agency, was a representative for the National Public Gas Agency in Washington D.C., and served on the board of directors for the American Public Gas Agency. Bob was very active in his grandchildren's lives, and attending their sporting events, presentations, and school functions was an important part of his life. Bob also enjoyed spending free time golfing, sailing and fishing with his companion Judy Carlson and friends. Bob raised a family with Pamela Dean and is survived by their two children, Brion (B.J.) Knudson and his wife April of Derby; Paige Hess and her husband Nick of Wichita; four grand children: Callie Knudson, Jace Knudson, Savannah Hess and Liam Hess; five siblings: Gary (Nancy) Knudson, Sandy (Alan) Feldkamp, Tom (Sue) Knudson, Diane (Jonathon) Morton, Gene Knudson, and many loved nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 with a memorial service at 10:00am on June 12, both at Smith Family Mortuary in Derby, Kansas. A reception for family and friends will be at Willowbend Golf Clubhouse in Wichita at 2:30pm, June 12. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley, 3755 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, Kansas 67218.



