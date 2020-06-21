Robert L. "Bob" Aspinwall
Aspinwall, Robert L. "Bob" 85, a long-time Wichita resident, died June 15, 2020. Robert was born and raised in Greeley, Colorado. Robert had a proud career with the U.S. Air Force spanning 22 years with a tour of duty served in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force, Robert worked for Boeing as an engineer for 20 years. Robert married the love of his life, Mariagnes Lindeen, in 1959. She preceded him in death after 28 years of marriage. Robert was a wonderful father to his son, Ron (Deb), and daughter, Anita (Alan). He was also a proud grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Robert left his mark on so many people; he was much loved and will be missed dearly. There will be no service or viewing; cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 21, 2020.
