Darmon, Robert L. 95, passed away July 9, 2020 at Chaucer Estates in Wichita, KS. Robert was born on January 14, 1925 in Fayette, MO. He and his twin sister, Mary, were adopted by Edward Darmon in 1930 and were raised in Independence, MO. He went off to war in 1943 and was awarded the Purple Heart for severe wounds suffered in combat near Nancy, France in 1944. After the war Robert took advantage of the opportunity provided by the G.I. Bill to attend and graduate from the University of Kansas in 1949 with a degree in accounting. In 1946 he married Beatrice Metcalf, beginning a happy union that would last 72 years, until her passing in April of 2019. Robert embarked on a lifelong career in banking in 1949. He started as a federal bank examiner before moving to the private sector, beginning a career progression that began at the Traders National Bank in Kansas City. From 1965 to 1970 he was president of the Commercial Bank of Parsons, KS. In 1970 Robert joined the First National Bank of Wichita (now Intrust) as an executive officer. In 1990 he retired from Intrust and continued to serve on the Intrust board of directors for several years. Robert was heavily involved in civic organizations and served on several board directorships. Bob was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church and served his congregation in many official and unofficial capacities. He was a proud Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals fan, loyal to them in good times and bad. He liked to golf and especially enjoyed golfing with the "old guys" during retirement. The inseparable "Bea and Bob" were able to travel the world and enjoyed bridge games with friends. Bea and Bob cherished, above all else, time spent with family. Most people who knew Bob will remember a kind and generous man with a twinkle of mischief in his eye and a warm and joking personality. Robert is preceded in death by wife, Beatrice; daughter, Debbie; and all of his eleven siblings and all of the in-laws of his generation. He is survived by daughter, JoAnn Westwood (Jay) of Andover, KS; son, Reed of Portland, OR; and son, Ron (Cris) of Lawrence, KS; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at Chaucer Estates and Rivercross Hospice for the loving care and attention given to Robert over the course of the last few years. A private family graveside service is planned. A memorial fund has been established in Robert's name at the Community of Christ Church, 3500 S. Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210.