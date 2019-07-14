Layton, Robert L. 90, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Robert was born November 12, 1928 in Washington County, OK and moved to Wellsville, KS in 1932. He attended Garfield, a one room school, for 8 years before graduating from Wellsville High School in 1946. Robert graduated from Independence, KS Junior College in 1952 and served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956. After his time in the military, he moved to Wichita as an Air Traffic Controller and continued in that job until retirement in 1978. He was involved in the antique/junk business from 1980 to 1994. Robert acquired his pilot license in 1968 and achieved the status of Gold Lifemaster playing bridge. Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Edythe Layton; stepmother, Elizabeth Layton; brothers, Donald R. Layton, Glenn F. Layton, Jr. Survived by his sister, Beverly Dumler; 11 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews and family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with: Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019