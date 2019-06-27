Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. "Bob" Pike. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Pike, Robert L. "Bob" left this earth for his heavenly home at the age of 63 in Houston, TX on June 23, 2019 after a 3 year battle with cancer. Robert was born January 28, 1956 in Wellington, KS to Robert E. and Lynne E. (Phillips) Pike. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda (Pitts) Pike; daughter, Molly Fisher; sons, Layne (Sandra) Pike and Garret (Kerry) Pike; grandsons, Riley Fisher, Grant Fisher and Andrew Pike; granddaughters, Faith Fisher, Kinley Pike, Charlee Pike and Blakely Pike; parents, Bob and Lynne (Phillips) Pike; brother, Rocky Pike; sister, Kim Acuff; mother-in-law, Betty Pitts; sisters-in-law, LeAnna (Ian) Paterson and Sheila (David) Banning. He was preceded in death by son-in-law, Phil Fisher and father-in-law, A. L. Pitts. Celebration of life to be held June 28, 2019, 3:00 pm at Central Community Church, 6100 W Maple, Wichita, KS. Memorials: First Presbyterian Houston Church Apartment Ministry, 5300 Main St, Houston, TX 77004 and MDAnderson Cancer Center Development Office, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX (memo: In Honor of Robert Pike). Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 27, 2019

