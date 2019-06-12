Alford, Robert Lee "Bob" was born February 26, 1934 in Castle, Oklahoma, passed away on June 5, 2019. He was owner of Alford Electric for over 30 years. United States Army Veteran. Survived by son Andre' J. Alford, brothers Warren (Fred) & Curtis Alford, 2 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren. Visitation Tabernacle Bible Church Friday, June 14, 2019 at 6:00 PM; Funeral Service St. James Episcopal Church Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 12, 2019