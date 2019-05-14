GROVE, OK-Banks, Robert Lee age 79, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Landmark Hospital, Joplin, Missouri. He was born May 17, 1939 in El Dorado, KS, to the late Robert Lincoln Banks and Marie Osborn Banks. He worked in avionics for Beech Aircraft in Wichita. Robert married Norma Jean Pfeifer on June 7, 1958 in Great Bend, KS, she preceded him in death on January 13, 2017. Survivors include two sons, Scott Banks and wife, Judy, El Dorado, KS, and Jeff Banks and wife, Becky, Towanda, Ks; two daughters, Lisa Haines and husband, Scott, El Dorado, and Shelly Banks, Wichita, KS. A Memorial Mass will be held on May 18, 2019 at 10 am in the St John The Evangelist's Catholic Church 302 N. Denver, Eldorado, Ks. In Lieu of Flowers the family suggest donations to St John the Evangelist's Catholic Church in Eldorado, Ks. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove.

