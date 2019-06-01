Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" Behrns. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Behrns, Robert Lee "Bob" Age 86, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Robert was born June 9, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas. For many years he clipped coupons that were sent to service members through the Department of Aging. He clipped more coupons than anyone else! Bob and Pat were extremely active in the Wichita Kennel Club for over 50 years. He was also an avid fisherman. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mable Behrns; three brothers; and four sisters. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat Behrns; sons, Jerry (Carol) Behrns and Duane H. Behrns; and six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00pm with a visitation being held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name can be made to the Wichita Kennel Club or Udall Decorative Painters. Special thanks to Hospice Nurse, Stephanie Gannon with Interim Healthcare.



Behrns, Robert Lee "Bob" Age 86, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Robert was born June 9, 1932 in Wichita, Kansas. For many years he clipped coupons that were sent to service members through the Department of Aging. He clipped more coupons than anyone else! Bob and Pat were extremely active in the Wichita Kennel Club for over 50 years. He was also an avid fisherman. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Mable Behrns; three brothers; and four sisters. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat Behrns; sons, Jerry (Carol) Behrns and Duane H. Behrns; and six grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:00pm with a visitation being held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 5-7 pm, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name can be made to the Wichita Kennel Club or Udall Decorative Painters. Special thanks to Hospice Nurse, Stephanie Gannon with Interim Healthcare. Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close