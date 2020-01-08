ANDOVER-Coss, Robert Lee 92, Retired after 40 years as a Tooling Inspector with Beechcraft, died Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Andover United Methodist Church, where Robert was a longtime member. Preceded in death by his wife, Laura Irene Coss; brother, Delmer Coss; parents, Clarence and Rae Coss. Survived by his son, Lee (Hua Zeng) Coss of Andover; daughter, Teresa Marnett of Goddard; grandchildren, Brian Coss, Jason Marnett, Ryan Marnett, Linna Hu, Olivia Coss; great-grandson, Brian Coss, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Brigitte Coss; sister, Carol (Kenneth) Robbins of Wichita, KS. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020