Fredelake, Robert Lee "Bob" 69, passed away Saturday, February 29th, 2020. Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Neletta Fredelake; children, Janna Walsh, Scott Fredelake; Leslie Anderson (Matt); grandchildren, Isabella, Max, Theo, Grayden, Gwyneth; sisters, Linda Patten, Carolyn Patten (Mike); brother, Frank Dauksch. Memorial Service: 2 pm, Friday, March 6th, 2020 at Park Place Ministry Center, 4800 W. Maple, Wichita. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation Heartland Chapter, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. smithfamilymortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020