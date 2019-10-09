Loyd, Robert Lee "Bob" Age 82, passed away October 06, 2019, born March 15, 1937 to Paul and Alta (Maples) Loyd. Bob retired owner/operator at Atlas Spring & Axle after 60 years, and served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by both parents; wife, Alfreda Mae Loyd; and son, Robert Duane Loyd. Bob is survived by daughters, Joann (Gary) Kane, Barbara Spatig, and Terri (Rick) Kessler; sister, Mary Allee; 7 grandchildren, Christi Gordon, William Gordon, James Loyd, Michael Loyd, Russell Loyd, Wesley Floyd, and Ryan Floyd; and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Harry Hynes Hospice. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Pathway Church in Goddard. There will be a Celebration of Life service, following graveside service, at Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019