Robert Lee "Bob" Loyd (1937 - 2019)
  • "Fair winds and following seas sailor. "Boatswain... Standby..."
    - Harry Simpson
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Pathway Church
Goddard, KS
Loyd, Robert Lee "Bob" Age 82, passed away October 06, 2019, born March 15, 1937 to Paul and Alta (Maples) Loyd. Bob retired owner/operator at Atlas Spring & Axle after 60 years, and served in the United States Navy. He was preceded in death by both parents; wife, Alfreda Mae Loyd; and son, Robert Duane Loyd. Bob is survived by daughters, Joann (Gary) Kane, Barbara Spatig, and Terri (Rick) Kessler; sister, Mary Allee; 7 grandchildren, Christi Gordon, William Gordon, James Loyd, Michael Loyd, Russell Loyd, Wesley Floyd, and Ryan Floyd; and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to, Harry Hynes Hospice. Visitation will be 6-8pm, Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral Service will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 11, 2019, at Pathway Church in Goddard. There will be a Celebration of Life service, following graveside service, at Oasis Lounge, 4121 W. Maple, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Funeral Home Details
