Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Miller, Robert Lee passed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at age 35. Robert was born the son of Patricia (Campbell) and Scott Miller on Thursday, Dec. 27, 1984 in High Point, NC. On July 4, 2006, Robert and Jeanne Dice were married in Wichita, KS. They celebrated 13 years of marriage. Robert was employed as a night manager for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Wichita. Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Miller; two daughters, Isis and Emerald; and newborn son, Evan all of Wichita; brother, Anthony York of Franklinville, NC; sister, Jennifer and her, husband, Stefan Komlos of Raleigh, NC; and grandfather, Don Miller of Archdale, NC. Memorial services will be held at a later date in NC with his extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to his wife and children via cashapp and gofundme.

Miller, Robert Lee passed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at age 35. Robert was born the son of Patricia (Campbell) and Scott Miller on Thursday, Dec. 27, 1984 in High Point, NC. On July 4, 2006, Robert and Jeanne Dice were married in Wichita, KS. They celebrated 13 years of marriage. Robert was employed as a night manager for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Wichita. Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Miller; two daughters, Isis and Emerald; and newborn son, Evan all of Wichita; brother, Anthony York of Franklinville, NC; sister, Jennifer and her, husband, Stefan Komlos of Raleigh, NC; and grandfather, Don Miller of Archdale, NC. Memorial services will be held at a later date in NC with his extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to his wife and children via cashapp and gofundme. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close