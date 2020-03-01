Miller, Robert Lee passed on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at age 35. Robert was born the son of Patricia (Campbell) and Scott Miller on Thursday, Dec. 27, 1984 in High Point, NC. On July 4, 2006, Robert and Jeanne Dice were married in Wichita, KS. They celebrated 13 years of marriage. Robert was employed as a night manager for O'Reilly Auto Parts in Wichita. Survivors include his wife, Jeanne Miller; two daughters, Isis and Emerald; and newborn son, Evan all of Wichita; brother, Anthony York of Franklinville, NC; sister, Jennifer and her, husband, Stefan Komlos of Raleigh, NC; and grandfather, Don Miller of Archdale, NC. Memorial services will be held at a later date in NC with his extended family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to his wife and children via cashapp and gofundme.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 1, 2020