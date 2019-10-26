Riddle, Robert Lee Age 80, passed away October 22, 2019, born January 18, 1939 to Laveral and Addi (Pettit) Riddle in Perryton, Texas. Robert retired United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Following his military career, he worked at Boeing for 15 years. He was a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge #273 and the Ninnescah Chapter #423 order of the Eastern Star, both of Clearwater, Kansas. He enjoyed wood working, yard work, and spending time with his grandkids and family, which always put a smile on his face. Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian "Trudy" Riddle; step-mother, Ann Riddle of California; children, Karen (Dale) Messer, John (Roseanne) Riddle, Jennifer Montgomery, all of Alabama, Rhonda (Greg) Weidner of Wichita, and Paula (Mark) Richards of Goddard; siblings, Eugene (Mary) Riddle of Palm Springs, California, Leann (Dwayne) Walker, Michael (Leah) Riddle, both of Fresno, California, and Leroy Riddle of Kamiah of Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2-6pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 with Funeral service 10:00am, Monday, October 28, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Lodge Masonic #273 in Clearwater, Kansas or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019