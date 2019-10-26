Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee Riddle. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Riddle, Robert Lee Age 80, passed away October 22, 2019, born January 18, 1939 to Laveral and Addi (Pettit) Riddle in Perryton, Texas. Robert retired United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Following his military career, he worked at Boeing for 15 years. He was a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge #273 and the Ninnescah Chapter #423 order of the Eastern Star, both of Clearwater, Kansas. He enjoyed wood working, yard work, and spending time with his grandkids and family, which always put a smile on his face. Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian "Trudy" Riddle; step-mother, Ann Riddle of California; children, Karen (Dale) Messer, John (Roseanne) Riddle, Jennifer Montgomery, all of Alabama, Rhonda (Greg) Weidner of Wichita, and Paula (Mark) Richards of Goddard; siblings, Eugene (Mary) Riddle of Palm Springs, California, Leann (Dwayne) Walker, Michael (Leah) Riddle, both of Fresno, California, and Leroy Riddle of Kamiah of Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2-6pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 with Funeral service 10:00am, Monday, October 28, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Lodge Masonic #273 in Clearwater, Kansas or the .



Riddle, Robert Lee Age 80, passed away October 22, 2019, born January 18, 1939 to Laveral and Addi (Pettit) Riddle in Perryton, Texas. Robert retired United States Air Force after 22 years of service. Following his military career, he worked at Boeing for 15 years. He was a member of the Unity Masonic Lodge #273 and the Ninnescah Chapter #423 order of the Eastern Star, both of Clearwater, Kansas. He enjoyed wood working, yard work, and spending time with his grandkids and family, which always put a smile on his face. Robert is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lillian "Trudy" Riddle; step-mother, Ann Riddle of California; children, Karen (Dale) Messer, John (Roseanne) Riddle, Jennifer Montgomery, all of Alabama, Rhonda (Greg) Weidner of Wichita, and Paula (Mark) Richards of Goddard; siblings, Eugene (Mary) Riddle of Palm Springs, California, Leann (Dwayne) Walker, Michael (Leah) Riddle, both of Fresno, California, and Leroy Riddle of Kamiah of Idaho; 15 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 2-6pm, Sunday, October 27, 2019 with Funeral service 10:00am, Monday, October 28, 2019, both at Resthaven Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Lodge Masonic #273 in Clearwater, Kansas or the . Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.