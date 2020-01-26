Taylor, Robert Lee July 25, 1946 ~ January 19, 2020 He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Millie; children, Elise Winn, Racheal, Eric L. Miller and Halla Tucker; brothers, John (Bev) Taylor, Jr., Enos Taylor, Sr.; sisters, Thersia (Raymond) Van Putten, Denise Oliver, Geneva Parker, Patricia Dowell-Echols, Pamela (Robert) O'Neil, Pauline Barber and Irene (Lewis) Kirkendoll; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Wake: 6 p.m., Fri., Jan. 31, Jackson Mortuary. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m., Sat., Feb. 1, Greater New Testament Baptist Church.www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020