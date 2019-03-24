Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lee "Bob" Vincent. View Sign

Vincent, Robert "Bob" Lee 87, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Teresa's Hospital in Wichita, KS. Bob was born in Salina, to H.B. and Luella (Nelson) Vincent. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1950. He married JoAnne McMahon, they were married 66 years. He served in the US Army and Reserve, leaving as a Captain. He graduated from Kansas State University with a B.S. in geology. He worked for the KS Dept. of Transportation as a geologist. He worked for Layne-Western Company for 28 years. In 1985 he founded Ground Water Associates as President and Chief Hydrogeologist. Mr. Vincent has been a Certified Professional Geologist, a Certified Professional Hydrogeologist, and a Registered Professional Geologist in KS, AR, NE, MO and OK. Bob leaves behind his wife, JoAnne, daughter Linda Vincent-Smith (Bradford), Olathe, sons Brad (Alexis), Goddard, and Eric (Lisa), Woodland, CA. He leaves six grandchildren: Ashley Glisson (Kevin), Olathe, Andy and Adam, Goddard, David, Doug, and Conor, Woodland, CA, and great-granddaughter, Melissa Glisson. He is survived by brothers Ray (Jackie) Vincent, Dover, KS, and Dale (Merry) Vincent, Bella Vista, AR. He leaves numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. His many friends and family both mourn his passing and celebrate his new life with his savior Jesus Christ. Services are Monday, March 25, 3:00 pm, Downing & Lahey West Chapel, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita. Visitation is 1:00 to 2:30 pm preceding the service at the chapel. A private family interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia, KS. Bob was a church deacon and requested memorial contributions to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67213. Online tributes may be sent to the family via

Vincent, Robert "Bob" Lee 87, died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Teresa's Hospital in Wichita, KS. Bob was born in Salina, to H.B. and Luella (Nelson) Vincent. He graduated from Marysville High School in 1950. He married JoAnne McMahon, they were married 66 years. He served in the US Army and Reserve, leaving as a Captain. He graduated from Kansas State University with a B.S. in geology. He worked for the KS Dept. of Transportation as a geologist. He worked for Layne-Western Company for 28 years. In 1985 he founded Ground Water Associates as President and Chief Hydrogeologist. Mr. Vincent has been a Certified Professional Geologist, a Certified Professional Hydrogeologist, and a Registered Professional Geologist in KS, AR, NE, MO and OK. Bob leaves behind his wife, JoAnne, daughter Linda Vincent-Smith (Bradford), Olathe, sons Brad (Alexis), Goddard, and Eric (Lisa), Woodland, CA. He leaves six grandchildren: Ashley Glisson (Kevin), Olathe, Andy and Adam, Goddard, David, Doug, and Conor, Woodland, CA, and great-granddaughter, Melissa Glisson. He is survived by brothers Ray (Jackie) Vincent, Dover, KS, and Dale (Merry) Vincent, Bella Vista, AR. He leaves numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. His many friends and family both mourn his passing and celebrate his new life with his savior Jesus Christ. Services are Monday, March 25, 3:00 pm, Downing & Lahey West Chapel, 10515 W. Maple, Wichita. Visitation is 1:00 to 2:30 pm preceding the service at the chapel. A private family interment will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Concordia, KS. Bob was a church deacon and requested memorial contributions to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 525 W. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67213. Online tributes may be sent to the family via www.dlwichita.com Funeral Home Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.

10515 W. Maple

Wichita , KS 67209

(316) 773-4553 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close