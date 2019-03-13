Cooper, Robert Leroy Sr. Born in Ottawa, Kansas, March 4, 1950, passed away on March 4, 2019.USD 259 Service Employee and Cabinet maker. Funeral Service: Jackson Mortuary Chapel, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside Service: Hope Cemetery, Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Survived by one son, Robert L. Cooper II; two daughters, Tina Watkins & Tasha Cooper; step-son, Frankie Webb; brothers and sisters, Floyde (Bernice) Bartlett, Maxine Cooper, Alfred (Elizabeth) Cooper, Kenneth (Faye) Cooper & Danny Cooper; 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 13, 2019